Google announces Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and more at I/O 2022

Google wrapped up its two-hour-long I/O keynote on Wednesday with various announcements, including Android 13, Pixel hardware, and AR glasses. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared details on Twitter.

1/ At #GoogleIO today we shared how we're advancing two core parts of our mission -- knowledge and computing -- to deliver products that are built to help. Here are a few things we announced: https://t.co/RMEe0Nn9n1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 12, 2022

Google’s privacy measures

The tech giant revealed a range of privacy measures for users to retain control over how their data is used by Google applications and displayed in searches, The Verge said in its report. Google has introduced the My Ad Center interface for users to customise advertisement preferences.

The company also said users would be able to request removing personal information from search results through a new tool accessible from a user’s Google profile page. Google said its ‘protected computing‘ concept is a transformed approach to minimise user data footprint and restrict access to sensitive data.

Google products will have a new account safety status icon to warn users when any security issues are identified and recommend actions to resolve the issue. The tech giant will expand two-step verification for accounts by sending an “Is this you?” notification to phones when a user tries to sign in to a Google account elsewhere on the web, The Verge reported.

Phishing protection will also surface in the Google Workspace suite to warn users about malicious links in documents. Virtual cards will come to Chrome and Android this summer as a security layer eliminating the need to enter card details, Google announced.

The tech giant announced the arrival of Android 13 at the conference. A new Security and Privacy settings page is being added later this year to collect users’ data privacy information in one place. The idea is to address any security issues that might crop up, The Verge reported. The latest Android OS will require apps to get user permission to send notifications.

Google Maps improvements

Google Maps will have a new ‘immersive view’ feature, a 3D exploration mode. The tech giant is using advanced computer vision and AI to combine Street View images and produce the visuals, Google said in a tweet. Reportedly, the company also announced eco-friendly routing in the US and Canada which will soon expand to other places like Europe. In addition, the AR technology-powered Live View feature will help users find their route when walking.

Immersive view in @GoogleMaps is a new way to experience what a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant and venue will be like — and even feel like you're right there. It uses advances in computer vision and AI to fuse together billions of Street View images. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/DgJwwE03rQ — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Other announcements

Google Translate is adding support to 24 new languages, including eight Indian languages. The app now supports a total of 133 languages used across the globe, Google said in a statement. The company announced the arrival of its Pixel 6a, featuring a Tensor chipset and a 12MP camera.

The smartphone, priced at $449, will be available for pre-order from July 21, 2022. Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, priced at $199, is set to launch with an active noise cancellation feature. It will also be available for pre-order along with Pixel 6a.

Google teased the arrival of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, with different camera cutouts and back panel. The tech giant also revealed the launch of its Pixel Watch, the wearable likely to run on an updated version of Wear OS 3 and will feature a Fitbit integration that lets users track health metrics.