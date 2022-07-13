Google bans these four malicious apps. Delete them or risk your money

Google, world’s largest search engine technology, has taken down four application from its Play Store. These apps had malware functions installed in them which would sign-up users for expensive subscriptions without any prior knowledge and steal money.

Apps taken down from Play Store

In the past, Google have taken down several apps from its Play Store like Speed Radar Camera, QR & Barcode Scanner, etc. Recently, the apps pulled down by the tech giant are:

Smart SMS Messages

Voice Languages Translator

Blood Pressure Monitor

Quick Text SMS

Get rid of them right away

Here’s how you can get rid of the applications banned by Google:

Open Google Play Store app

Select Profile Icon from the top right corner

Tap Manage Apps and Devices, then click on Manage

Tap on the app you wish to Delete

Select Uninstall, and you are good to go

Protection comes first

Here are a few steps you should always keep in check to be safe from such malicious apps:

Always keep your Android/iOS system up-to date

Download apps which are available only on Play Store/App Store. At no point of time go ahead and download apps from third party links

Keep a check on app logo, reviews and download times, whenever you download from phone application store as they are not 100% safe

Pay attention to what you give permission for

Always have a trusted antivirus program installed in your phone system