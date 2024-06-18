Google’s AI assistant is coming to India in app form. It will support English and nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

“Gemini, your AI assistant from Google, has had an exciting first year in India. We’ve been thrilled to see how people across the country are using it to collaborate with AI in diverse ways — be it for schoolwork, coding, or creative exploration. From students to developers and many other curious minds, people in India are embracing Gemini’s capabilities to enhance their productivity, learning, and creativity in everyday life,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in his blogpost.

Essentially, Google is bringing forth new Gemini features, including the launch of the Gemini app, for India’s mobile first culture, along with new capabilities in Gemini Advanced, such as new data analysis capabilities and file uploads, and the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages, starting in English.

To access Gemini on Android, users can download the app or opt-in through Google Assistant. On iOS, Gemini access will be rolled out directly from the Google app over the next few weeks.

Google is also bringing the power of Gemini 1.5 Pro, their most advanced model, to Gemini Advanced in nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

