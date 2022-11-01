Google introduced a search side panel to its Google Chrome browser to let users jump from one search result to the next, as per a blog post.

The latest feature eliminates the need for users to go back and forth on search results on Google Chrome. Here’s how you can use the new feature:

Google Chrome introduced side panel | Photo Credit: -

Enter your search into the address bar and click on a result.

In the address bar, click ‘Open search in side panel.’

Your search results will open in the side panel. Click on a result and the page will open in your current tab so you can easily compare pages and results.