Google has picked up a subtle update to its Play Store app with a tweak of its update button.

The update buttons for individual apps appear bigger than the icon on the pending downloads screen, based on the Material You redesign for Play Store spotted by 9to5Google.

According to 9to5Google, the update is a server-side change and users will have to wait to experience the UI tweak on their device. Reports cited that some users would encounter a Play Store bug triggered by the data safety section, where the application crashes when opening an app listing. Nevertheless, this appears to be a device-specific issue.

In July, the tech giant initially redesigned Play Store’s home screen and buttons with rounded corners from the rectangle ones.

