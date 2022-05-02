Google Chrome on Android to roll out customisable toolbar shortcut

Google appears to be rolling out a customisable toolbar shortcut between the Omnibox and tab, according to a 9to5Google report.

The report quoted one of three actions that can appear: New tab (plus sign), Share or Voice search (microphone).

According to 9to5Google, the button users by default see 'Based on your usage,' with Google providing a 'Current recommendation.' 'New tab' and 'Share' are already placed in the overflow menu, while the 'Voice search' appears on tapping the address bar, it noted.

Google on Android has pursued a traditional approach with its toolbar consisting of a home button, address bar, tab switcher and overflow menu.

Users could manually choose shortcuts or disable the toolbar addition entirely from Chrome settings. The toolbar shortcut dates back to Chrome 92 for Android released as part of an A/B test in July 2021 . The report quoted this inclusion is a small change in a large scheme. Google, which has been viewing wider availability in recent times, has not announced the feature officially.