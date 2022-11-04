Google’s Chrome team has turned down the support for JPEG XL format images. Chrome today supports the format, abbreviated as JXL on the filename extension.

In the latest software update, Google removed the support for Chrome versions, which will debut in the coming weeks.

The tech giant said in a statement, “During our experiment to support JPEG-XL in Chrome, we concluded that it did not provide substantial benefits over AVIF, and unlike AVIF, JPEG-XL has not been adopted by other browsers. We do not plan to support JPEG-XL at this time and will instead continue to focus our efforts on improving existing formats in Chrome.”

Nevertheless, the JPEG XL format consumes less storage space than JPEG. JPEG XL also improves image quality through HDR support, according to reports.

