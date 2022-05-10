Google Cloud announces Anthony McMahon as new APAC Partner and Alliances lead

Google Cloud on Tuesday announced Anthony McMahon as its new Managing Director, Partners and Alliances for APAC.

In the role, McMahon will be responsible for leading the company’s partnership business, including overseeing and deepening key partner relationships across the region. He will be based in Sydney.

McMahon has over three decades of global experience in the technology industry, covering APAC and Japan. His most recent stunt was as the JAPAC Vice President at software company, GitLab. He has also held senior roles at SAP, leading the Partner and Platform division, and Hewlett-Packard, where he helped grow multiple software businesses.

*Anthony will play an important role in helping Google Cloud grow its partnerships business, including finding new ways to add value and ensuring partners succeed,” the company said in a statement.