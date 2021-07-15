Google Cloud launches second ‘Cloud Region’ in India

Google Cloud on Thursday announced the launch of its new Cloud Region in Delhi NCR, for customers and the public sector in India and across Asia Pacific. With the new region, the customers operating in the country will benefit from lower latency and higher performance of their cloud-based workloads and data.

Designed to enable both Indian and global companies to build highly accessible applications for their customers, the Delhi NCR region is the second Google Cloud region in India and 10th in Asia Pacific.

‘Enormous growth in demand’

Focussed on high availability, the new region opens with three available zones to protect against service disruptions, and offers a portfolio of key products, including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery. “We have seen enormous growth in demand for Google Cloud services in India. Expanding footprint in the region, gives us the capacity to grow over many years. It’s a big commitment from us in terms of capital and infrastructure investment. It is designed for us to capture the growth opportunity coming from existing and new customers. There are many public sector organisations and others based in Delhi, who want a low latency connectivity. Having a cloud region in North India helps us to enable that,” Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud said at the press meet.

Delhi NCR region unblocks revenue for multi-region and disaster recovery use cases for customers; and creates value proposition for companies in regulated industries with far disaster recovery solutions, the company said.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, “As we slowly emerge from the crisis of the past 18 months, we are turning our focus to helping Indian businesses accelerate their digital transformation, deepening our commitment to India’s digitization and economic recovery. We’ve been fortunate to partner with and serve people, companies, and government institutions around the world. The Google Cloud region in Delhi NCR will help our customers adapt to new requirements, new opportunities and new ways of working.”

HDFC Bank has been a one of the key customers for Google Cloud, the technology giant is not only helping to run the bank but also changing it in many ways, Bedi said. “At HDFC Bank, we are harnessing technology platforms to both run and build the bank. As we progress to be future ready, the objective is to invest in future technologies that give us scale, efficiency and resiliency. Towards this, the Google Cloud region in Delhi NCR will enable us to enhance our resiliency and help us in building an active-active design framework for our new generation applications on cloud,” said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, CIO, HDFC Bank.