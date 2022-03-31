Google expands Markdown support for Google Docs on web

Google will let users compose documents in Google Docs with Markdown on the web. Markdown is a lightweight markup language for applying to format using plain text. Markdown support lets users format their documents using text shortcuts instead of a keyboard.

In Google Docs, users can now select “Automatically detect Markdown” from Tools > Preferences to enable auto-correcting for Markdown syntax.

Google Docs already supports some Markdown syntax, such as * or - followed by a space autocorrects to bullet points, various ways to start a numbered list similar to Markdown and [] followed by a space autocorrects to checkboxes. The expanded support will now support autocorrection for headings, italic and bold, bold + italic, strikethrough and links.

“With this added support, you can create rich text documents faster without having to learn keyboard shortcuts,” Google said in a blog post.

Available on Google Workspace

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Separately, it has improved how comments and highlighted text are announced with braille support enabled in Google Docs.

“This change makes it easier for users of assistive technology, including screen readers and refreshable braille displays, to interact with comments in documents and identify text with background colors,” it said. When reading the document, users will now hear start and end indications for comments and highlights alongside the rest of the text.

“These announcements will respect the comment and marked text settings that screen readers provide. We hope this additional information serves as useful context and makes it easier to collaborate when working in Google Docs,” it said.