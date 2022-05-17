Google extends timeline for Workspace customers to migrate from classic Google Sites to new Google Sites

Google is extending the previously announced timeline to give Google Workspace customers more time to migrate from classic Google Sites to new Google Sites.

In 2017, the tech giant had announced that it would replace classic Google Sites with new Google Sites. It had then extended the timeline for being able to edit any remaining classic Sites in users’ domain to June 1, 2022, from December 1, 2021 while the timeline for Classic Sites to be viewable unless they are converted to new Google Sites was extended to July 1, 2022, from January 1, 2022

These timelines have yet again been extended.

As per the new timeline, starting December 1, 2022, users will no longer be able to edit any remaining classic Sites in their domain. Further, starting January 1, 2023, Classic Sites will no longer be viewable unless they are converted to new Google Sites.

Takeout archive

“To ensure a smooth transition and access to new Sites functionalities, end users and admins are encouraged to use the Classic Sites Manager to complete migration and convert individual classic Sites to new Google Sites before December 1, 2022,” it said in a blog post.

After January 1, 2023, each remaining classic Site will be replaced with a Takeout archive. The tech giant will attempt to convert each classic Site to a new Site. It is advisable to review one’s domain’s settings prior to January 1, 2023, to ensure a successful migration.

“You will be notified once all the sites on your domain have been migrated. This may take multiple months for your domain, depending on the number and complexity of your sites. In the meantime, you can check the status of your sites in the Classic Sites Manager. After migration, your classic Sites will no longer be available,” it further explained.

The new timeline applies to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

There are no changes to the timeline for users with personal Google accounts. For such users, starting September 1, 2021, classic sites had been no longer be viewable by anyone.