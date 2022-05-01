Google extends warning banners for potentially malicious files to Docs, Sheets and Slides 

Google is extending a feature that displays warning banners for potentially malicious or dangerous files to Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

The tech giant had previously announced warning banners for potentially malicious or dangerous files in Google Drive. It is extending these warnings at the file-level. Moving forward, if a user opens a Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides file on the web, they see these warnings.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

It is also updating the menus in Google Docs to make it easier to locate the most commonly-used features.

With this update, users will be able to see shortened menus for better navigation, reorganisation for more intuitive feature location and prominent icons for faster recognition, Google said.

The new design is meant to improve the findability of key features. The existing functionality will not change with this launch.

“For features that have been reorganised, we hope that their new menu location will be more intuitive and make it easier and faster to navigate the product. In particular, Apps Script-related functionality is now grouped under the new “Extensions” menu. This includes access to the Apps Script IDE as well as management of add-ons,” it further explained in a blog post.

This will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as users with personal Google accounts.