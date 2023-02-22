ChatGPT, the AI-based chatbot, has been buzzing around in recent times.

OpenAI’s chatbot could be integrated into a WhatsApp account to improve performance. The chatbot could respond to all WhatsApp messages.

Steps to integrate

Users could integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp using GitHub. A Python script was created by a developer called Daniel. Click on the link to download the code. Access the language library.

Click "download zip."

Open the terminal and choose the “WhatsApp-gpt-main” file.

Run the “server.py” program from the terminal.

Enter ‘Is’ and click to proceed.

Enter “python server.py.”

Your contact number is now set up automatically on the OpenAI chat page.

Find ChatGPT on your WhatsApp account and test the feature.

Nevertheless, WhatsApp has not provided any official support to integrate the AI into the app.

