ChatGPT, the AI-based chatbot, has been buzzing around in recent times.
OpenAI’s chatbot could be integrated into a WhatsApp account to improve performance. The chatbot could respond to all WhatsApp messages.
Steps to integrate
Users could integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp using GitHub. A Python script was created by a developer called Daniel. Click on the link to download the code. Access the language library.
- Click “download zip.”
- Open the terminal and choose the “WhatsApp-gpt-main” file.
- Run the “server.py” program from the terminal.
- Enter ‘Is’ and click to proceed.
- Enter “python server.py.”
- Your contact number is now set up automatically on the OpenAI chat page.
- Find ChatGPT on your WhatsApp account and test the feature.
Nevertheless, WhatsApp has not provided any official support to integrate the AI into the app.
