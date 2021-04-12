Google Lens functionality available for desktop web

Google is making Google Lens available for Google Photos on the desktop web, according to reports.

First spotted by 9to5Google, Google Photos will be able to identify text through optical character recognition (OCR) functionality of Lens on the web.

Google Lens is currently available in Image Search and Photos on mobile and is also integrated across Android.

It has now enabled text copying on Photos on the web. When users will open an image that contains text on their desktop, they will be able to see a “Copy text from image” suggestion featuring the old Lens logo and a dismiss button. The option will be visible on the left side of the Share, Edit, Info, and other controls for Google Photos.

Tapping on the option will launch Google Lens with the same process with the animation of pulsating dots visible all over the image. It will then select all the text in an image which will appear on the right panel.

Users can also “Deselect text” from the top-right corner to highlight specific parts of the text and copy the same.

OCR is a tool that is used to analyse text handwritten, typed, or printed text formats within an image and convert it into machine-encoded text.

Currently, it is the only Lens capability live in the web version of Photos, as per the report.

The tech giant integrated Lens with Photos earlier this year to scan already saved images on Android directly from the gallery, Gadgets360 reported.