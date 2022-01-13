Google makes live translated captions in Google Meet available for select Google Workspace editions

Google has announced the general availability of live translated captions in Google Meet for select Google Workspace editions.

The tech giant had announced a beta for live translated captions in Google Meet in 2021.

“We’re now making live translated captions generally available for select Google Workspace editions,” it said in a blog post.

With the new feature, meeting participants can translate English meetings to French, German, Portuguese or Spanish.

Translated captions will be available on Google Meet on web and mobile devices.

“Translated captions help make Google Meet video calls more inclusive and collaborative by removing language proficiency barriers. When meeting participants consume content in their preferred language, this helps equalize information sharing, learning, and collaboration and ensures your meetings are as effective as possible for everyone,” Google said.

“This feature can be particularly helpful for all-hands meetings or training meetings with globally distributed teams. Additionally, translated captions can be impactful in education settings, allowing educators to connect and interact with students, parents, and community stakeholders with diverse backgrounds,” it added.

The live translated captions beta will remain open for the next several months. If users are participating in the beta with a Google Workspace edition not listed as “Available to”, their experience will remain the same.

Meeting participants will be able to use live translated captions if the meeting has been organised by a user in beta or an eligible Google Workspace edition.

How to enable the feature

There is no admin control for this feature. The feature will be available by default for end users and can be enabled in Google Meet on the web by going to Settings > Captions > Translated captions or on mobile by going to Settings > Captions > Live Captions >Translation Language.

Live translated captions are being made available for meetings organised by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Google Workspace for Education Plus customers.

It will currently not be available to meetings organised by Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, Google Workspace for Education Standard, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to Google Workspace Individual customers or users with personal Google Accounts.