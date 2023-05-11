Google Maps will soon get a new “immersive view for Routes” feature in select cities for users to receive more information, including details about traffic simulations, bike lanes, and parking.

The feature will roll out to Android and iOS users in 15 cities in the coming months, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo, and Venice.

Users will see a multi-dimensional experience using the ‘immersive view for routes’ feature for users to preview bike lanes, sidewalks, and parking. It will also see how the weather or traffic appears on a specific day.

The tech giant is also bringing an aerial view API for developers and testing photorealistic 3D titles for developers. The new capability within the Google Maps Platform allows developers to easily create customised, immersive map experiences, and visualisations.