Google marks its 23rd birthday with Google Doodle

Google, on Monday, celebrated its 23rd birthday with an animated Google Doodle.

The tech giant kicked-off the celebrations with an animated Google Doodle that had a cake with the year “23” written on its top and a birthday candle in place for the alphabet “l” in “Google.”

“In 1997, Sergey Brin, a graduate student at Stanford University, just so happened to be assigned to show Larry Page, who was considering Stanford for graduate school at the time, around campus. By the next year, the two Google co-Founders were building a search engine together in their dorm rooms and developing their first prototype. In 1998, Google Inc. was officially born,” read a post on the Google Doodle blog.

Founding day

Google was founded on September 4, 1998. The company marked the celebrations on this day for the first seven years. It later decided to shift the celebrations to September 27 to coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that this search engine was indexing.

“Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe,” Google said in the post.

Its servers are now being housed in more than 20 data centres globally, it said.

The history of the Google doodle itself dates back to 1998. The very first doodle was on the “Burning Man” event in Black Rock City, Nevada.

Google is currently the most widely-used search engine across the globe. The tech giant’s current CEO is Sundar Pichai, who succeeded Page on October 24, 2015.