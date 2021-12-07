Google Meet allows hosts, co-hosts to lock audio and video during a meeting from iOS devices

Google Meet will now allow hosts and co-hosts to lock all participants’ audio and video from iOS devices.

When a participant's audio or video is locked, they will be muted or prevented from using their camera respectively.

"These settings can help prevent disruptions, keeping your meetings on track and productive," Google said in a blog post.

Previously it was only possible to use these locks when using Google Meet on a computer.

This feature is expected to be available for Android in early 2022.

Audio Lock & Video Lock setting

The Audio Lock & Video Lock setting will apply to all devices regardless of whether it’s set on a computer or an iOS device.

When Audio Lock or Video Lock is enabled, mobile participants may be removed from the meeting if their device doesn’t have the most updated version of the Meet or Gmail app, Android OS version M or newer or iOS version 12 or newer.

Once Audio or Video Lock is disabled, removed participants will be able to rejoin.

This feature will be available for all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Separately, the tech giant has launched a new feature that will allow users to start or join meetings and audio calls from 1:1 chats in Google Chat in Gmail on Android and iOS.

"At the moment, this feature will be available for 1:1 chats only," it said.

To call someone directly, users can select the phone or video icon in the top right corner of a one to one chat.

To join a call, users can select the phone or video chip within the chat. While on a call, they will be able to see a banner of the person they are on a call with, the call duration and a Meet icon in the chat roster.

Missed calls will be indicated with a red phone or video icon within the conversation and the chat roster.

"As some teams begin to return to office, while others remain distributed, we hope this makes it easier to connect with your colleagues in the hybrid work world. This feature will allow you to seamlessly switch between chat to a video or audio call when needed, helping you collaborate and move your work forward," it said.

While users can select “Join a call” from the Google Chat app, they will be redirected to the Gmail app, where the call will take place.

"If you do not have the Gmail app on your device, you’ll be prompted to download it via Google Play store or the App Store. We’ll provide an update on the Google Workspace Updates Blog when this feature becomes available for the Google Chat mobile app," it further explained.

This feature will be available by default on Android and iOS devices. Both the caller and receiver will require the latest version of Gmail.

This feature will be available for all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will also be rolled out for users with personal Google accounts.