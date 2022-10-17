Google is rolling out a host of features to its Meet app. Announced at Google Cloud Next 2022 earlier this year, the new features will enable users to schedule meetings, add virtual backgrounds, and YouTube and Spotify integration to the Google Meet app.

Here are some of the new enhancements:

Auto-framing feature

Google Meet will automatically frame the video before users join a meeting, ensuring equal visibility for all participants. The tech giant said in a blog post that the framing happens only once, and no motion distractions can divert attention from the content of the meeting. However, users can manually reframe the video at any time through the settings.

The feature will be rolled out to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Education Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Workspace Individual customers with eligible devices starting November 2.

Transcribe feature

Users can transcribe Google Meet video meetings and save them as Google Docs. The feature is set to roll out starting October 24, 2022. It will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.

Google Meet transcription feature

According to a Google blog post, the transcribed file is stored in the hosts Meet Recordings folder in Google Drive. The feature is accessible for desktop or laptop users and is available only for the English language users.

The attendees will be notified that the call is transcribed before joining a call. For meetings involving more than 200 attendees, the transcribed file will be shared with meeting organisers, hosts, co-hosts, and individual users who initiated a transcription.