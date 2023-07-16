Google has launched its new notebook web app - NotebookLM, that leverages generative AI to enhance the note-taking experience. It is available to a small group of users in the US. The app was launched as Project Tailwind during the Google I/O event in May.

The tech giant wrote in a blog post that the project NotebookLM is an experimental offering from Google Labs. “A key difference between NotebookLM and traditional AI chatbots is that NotebookLM lets you “ground” the language model in your notes and sources,” it said.

The experimental product act as a virtual research assistant that can summarise facts, explain complex ideas, and brainstorm new connections, Google said in a blog post.

Users can add a Google Doc to NotebookLM, which will generate a long summary, along with key topics and questions to get a better understanding of the material. They can also ask questions about the uploaded documents. For instance, an author working on a biography could upload research notes and ask the Google product to summarise.

NotebookLM also lets users generate ideas, meaning content creators could upload their ideas for new videos and ask to generate a script.

“We have built NotebookLM such that the model only has access to the source material that you have chosen to upload, and your files and dialogue with the AI are not visible to other users,” Google added.

