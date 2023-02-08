Google has rolled out a new notes feature to Chrome Password Manager. Users can now add little notes to their saved credentials on Google password manager.

The notes feature was first tweaked in the Play System update, early in January. The post reads that users will be able to add notes to both existing and new passwords in the Password Manager on mobile. As per reports, it is said that the new feature will be made widely available through a server-side update in near future.

On the other hand, Google Chrome’s competitor Microsoft Edge, lacks such kind of facility.