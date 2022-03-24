Google Play to pilot third-party billing option with Spotify

Google has announced that it will allow Spotify to use its own payment system in its Android app with the launch of a pilot program to explore user billing choices in some countries.

According to Google, it will allow a small number of participating developers to offer an additional third-party billing option in their apps next to Google Play’s billing system. Google said it recently launched a similar system in South Korea.

Google is partnering with Spotify as the inaugural user choice billing partner. Users who have installed Spotify from the Google Play Store can use Spotify’s payment system or Google Play billing to pay.

“This pilot will help us to increase our understanding of whether and how user choice billing works for users in different countries and for developers of different sizes and categories,” Google said in a statement.

Spotify said in a blog post, “The companies will test and learn, jointly exploring product innovations across the Android platform. We anticipate launching the first iteration of User Choice Billing later this year.” The feature will be available in every market Spotify’s Premium subscription is available today sometime later this year, the company said.