Google to allow employees to work from home till July 2021

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Google will allow employees to work from home until July 2021, according to media reports.
The tech giant had announced the decision in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe.
Wall Street Journal which first reported the news said that the decision will impact around two lakh full-time and contract employees across Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc.
“To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office,” wrote Google CEO Sundar Pichai in an email to employees as quoted by The Verge.
Google had previously allowed its employees who wished to work remotely to do so through 2020. It had also pushed back the reopening of its offices from July 6 to September.
Google has postponed its plan to reopen its offices in the United States to September due to a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country and had said that it will not reopen its US offices at least till September 7, as per reports.
The decision to let employees work from home till next year also puts pressure on other tech firms that are planning to reopen global offices in the coming months. Twitter, meanwhile, had said that it will allow its employees who wished to opt for the option, to work from home indefinitely.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
₹1079 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1065105210921105 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...