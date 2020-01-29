Google to facilitate real-time transcription for Google Translate app

A new green future waiting to take root
Google on Tuesday previewed an upcoming feature for its Google Translate app, which allows users to transcribe a specific audio while simultaneously translating it into another language, at an event in San Francisco.
The feature, which is still a prototype, will enable users to record audio in a preferred language and render it in another language in real time,The Verge reported. It is similar to a Google recorder app feature which the company had rolled out for all its devices back in December, according to 9to5Google.
As real-time translation is more complicated than existing Google Translate app features, the app will likely require an internet connection. Real-time transcription through AI will be done on Google’s servers and not the device, Engadget reported. Currently, Google Translate, which is also powered by AI, can translate audio into more than 59 languages offline, according to The Verge.
The transcription feature post-launch will only work for live audio. Users will not be able to translate and transcribe audio files through the Google Translate app using the feature as the app will only capture live audio through a smartphone microphone. Google suggested that users can instead play the recorded audio on a speaker and capture it on their phones to use the feature, said the Verge report.
Currently, the features are being tested in several languages including Spanish, German and French, according to a Cnet report.
Google is constantly working on natural language technology, investing heavily in machine learning and AI, the report said.
The company had introduced an interpreter mode for its Google translate app last month. The feature allows users to translate conversations in real time, and works in 44 languages. Users can enable the feature with commands such as “Hey Google, help me speak French”, or “Hey Google, be my Spanish translator.”
Google had also demoed other AI projects related to its gadgets, healthcare, etc. at the event.
Though there is no set timeline, Google is expected to roll out the feature for Android devices in the coming months, Engadget reported.
