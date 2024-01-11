Google has announced that it will work with the Telangana government to develop a digitisation agenda for the State.

“The agenda would include strategies for farming, education, and health. The Google delegation offered to extend its expertise in delivering quality services to serve the needs of the citizens of Telangana,” a statement by Chief Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

Google Vice-President Chandrasekhar Thota met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence and briefed him about the company’s investment strategy in the State.

The Chief Minister broached the issue of improving road safety using Google Maps and Google Earth platforms.

Google is building a 3.3-million square feet facility in Hyderabad, its biggest campus outside the US.