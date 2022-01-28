Google to launch ‘Offer’ tab on Google Play Store app to let users find deals on apps and games

Google said in a blog post on Thursday that it was launching Offers, a new tab in the Google Play Store app to help users discover deals in games and apps across travel, shopping, media & entertainment, fitness, and more.

The rollout is underway. The feature will be available to more people in the United States, India and Indonesia over the coming weeks, and more countries later in 2022.

The tab will include sections such as “Offers for apps you might like” that can help users find deals that are relevant to them.

“We’re partnering with developers of some of the top apps and games on Google Play to add new, fresh deals every day,” Google said.

“Offers is a win-win. We get an additional touchpoint with people to share information about a valuable promotion or update, and people can easily redeem the offer by opening the Strava app from the Offers tab,” Allison Boyd of Strava said.

Deal types

Users will be able to find various deal types on the tab over time. This includes sales on games and in-game items where they would be able to find limited-time deals in game items.

Deals would also include rewards and bundled offers. Users will be able to see apps with offers such as free delivery, free rides, and other rewards.

They will also be able to check out discounts on movies and books. They can also browse apps that are offering 30 days free, and other extended trials at no cost.

Users will be able to see the Offers tab in the bottom bar of the Google Play Store app on their Android mobile device.