Google to make it easier to find ‘trusted’ extensions, scan risky downloads

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Google will roll out new safety features as part of its Enhanced Safe Browsing security settings for its web browser Chrome starting with Chrome 91.
“Starting with Chrome 91, we will roll out new features to help Enhanced Safe Browsing users better choose their extensions, as well as offer additional protections against downloading malicious files on the web,” Google said in an official release.
Enhanced Safe Browsing will now offer additional protection for users when they install a new extension from the Chrome Web Store. Chrome will display a dialogue box that will inform users if an extension that they wish to install is not a part of the list of extensions trusted by Enhanced Safe Browsing.
Google will add extensions to the “trusted” list if they are built by a developer who follows the Chrome Web Store Developer Program Policies.
Also read: Google announces a range of safety features and technologies across platforms
“For new developers, it will take at least a few months of respecting these conditions to become trusted. Eventually, we strive for all developers with compliant extensions to reach this status upon meeting these criteria,” it said.
Currently, this represents nearly 75 per cent of all extensions in the Chrome Web Store.
Enhanced Safe Browsing will now also offer users protection against potentially risky downloads. This includes additional safety checks.
When a user downloads a file, Chrome performs a first level check with Google Safe Browsing using metadata about the downloaded file, such as the digest of the contents and the source of the file, to determine whether it’s potentially suspicious.
“For any downloads that Safe Browsing deems risky, but not clearly unsafe, Enhanced Safe Browsing users will be presented with a warning and the ability to send the file to be scanned for a more in depth analysis,” Google explained.
Chrome will upload the file to Google Safe Browsing if a user chooses to do so. It will then be scanned using Google Safe Browsing’s static and dynamic analysis classifiers in real-time. After a short wait, if Safe Browsing determines the file is unsafe, Chrome will display a warning.
Users have the option to bypass the warning and open the file without scanning. Uploaded files are deleted from Safe Browsing a short time after scanning.
The tech giant launched Enhanced Safe Browsing in 2020 which users can turn on in their Chrome security settings. The new improvements are being built on top of existing security mechanisms.
Since the initial launch, Enhanced Safe Browsing users are successfully phished 35 percent less than other users, Google said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...