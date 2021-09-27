Info-tech

Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace, says CNBC

Reuters September 27 | Updated on September 27, 2021

A change to Marketplace fee structure is in the works, confirms Google

Alphabet Inc’s Google will take a smaller cut when customers buy software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace, CNBC reported on Sunday.

The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3 per cent from 20 per cent, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

“Our goal is to provide partners with the best platform and most competitive incentives in the industry. We can confirm that a change to our Marketplace fee structure is in the works and we’ll have more to share on this soon,” a Google Cloud spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

Published on September 27, 2021

