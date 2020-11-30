Google to test feature that shows number of times a story was liked in Discover: Report

Google is testing a new functionality within its Discover feed that shows how many times a story has been liked, according to reports.

As reported by Android Police, some users are now able to see a like count with the existing ‘like’ button on stories within Google’s Discover feed.

Google had started rolling out the like button which is a heart-shaped icon for stories within the Discover feed earlier this year. The new functionality will now build on this feature and show how many times an article has been liked by users, as per the report.

The tech giant has introduced a range of new features for its Discover feed this year.

Discover feed is a newsfeed that lets users discover articles on a range of topics available on the web.

On mobile, the feature can be accessed from the menu located at the bottom of the Google app on Android and iOS.

Google earlier this year also added a Stories carousel within the Discover feed starting with India, the US and Brazil. Stories are visible at the top of Discover.