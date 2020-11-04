Google will end support to Google Keep Chrome app by Feb 2021

Google will end support for its Google Keep Chrome app in February 2021.

First reported by 9to5Google, Keep users accessing the Chrome app are now getting a notification banner at the top of the app that reads, ‘Keep will be moving from the Chrome app to your browser soon’. They are then directed to a ‘Learn more’ support document to ‘Update to keep.google.com’.

Google’s note-taking app is now being moved to Keep on the Web.

“Access to Keep on your Chrome OS lock screen will no longer be available. You can install a short-cut that opens Keep on your Chrome browser,” reads the Google support page.

Users can use Google Keep from their computer through keep.google.com.

“Existing users who have Chrome version 86 or newer will be able to migrate to keep.google.com by following instructions in the Chrome App. The Keep Chrome app on your desktop will be replaced by a short-cut launcher, which will allow you to launch keep.google.com by simply clicking on the icon on your desktop,” explained Google.

As mentioned above, users can still access Keep from their desktop, but only as a short-cut launcher. The Chrome app on the desktop will be replaced by a short-cut launcher that will lead users to Keep on the Web. Users can install a short-cut to Google Keep from Keep on the web.

With this update, users will be able to access their notes offline on Keep mobile apps, but not on their computer.

Moving Keep to web is a part of Google’s plans to slowly phase out its Chrome apps that it had announced back In January 2020. The announcement was made due to “significant progress of the modern Web”.

The tech giant is planning to end support for Chrome apps by June 2022. Chrome Web Store will stop accepting new and updated private and unlisted Chrome apps, while Google will end support for Chrome Apps, NaCl, PNaCl, and PPAPI for all platforms by June 2022, according to its timeline.