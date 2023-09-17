Google has provided access to the early version of its artificial intelligence (AI) model - Gemini - to compete with OpenAI’s GPT-4, a report by The Information revealed.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai first announced Gemini AI at the Google I/O developer conference in May 2023, the large language model developed by the Google DeepMind division (Brain Team + DeepMind).

The latest report stated that the technology company, providing developers access to the software indicates that it is close to incorporating it into its consumer services, like Google Bard AI.

The artificial intelligence software will enable users to generate content based on text inputs, summarise content, write software code, draft email, and music lyrics.

Google had said that Gemini AI was created “to be multimodal, highly efficient at tool and API integrations, and to enable future innovations such as memory and planning.”

Reports suggest that the company plans to make Gemini available to companies through Google Cloud Vertex AI service.

Last month, Google introduced generative AI to its Seach tool for users in India and Japan, which will show text or visual results to prompts. The tech giant also made available its AI-powered tools to enterprise customers at $30 (approx ₹2,500) per month.

