Google will launch new AI-powered search tools next month, a report by The New York Times has revealed. The tools are developed under the codename Magi.

The new features are initially set to be available to a maximum of one million users in the US. It was recently reported that Microsoft’s Bing may replace Alphabet’s Google as the default search service on Samsung Electronics devices.

Reports suggest that the tech giant’s new AI-powered search would provide a personalised search output and will try to anticipate the requirements of the users.

Google spokesperson Lara Levin has said, “Not every brainstorm deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as we have said before, we’re excited about bringing new A.I.-powered features to search and will share more details soon.”

The Verge reported that the tech giant is also planning a radical rebuild of its search engine.

Google is developing a range of other AI tools, including an AI image generator called GIFI, a language learning system called Tivoli Tutor, and a feature to integrate a chatbot into Chrome called Searchalong.