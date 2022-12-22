Paytm users can transfer money from their wallets to their bank accounts or other bank accounts.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Go to Paytm wallet under the services tab.

Step 3: Click on the transfer to bank option available.

Step 4: Now, enter the details and click to proceed.

Step 5: Details include the account number, IFSC code, and the name of the account holder.

Step 6: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Once the OTP verification is successful, the money will be credited to the bank account.

