Paytm users can transfer money from their wallets to their bank accounts or other bank accounts.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Open the Paytm app.
Step 2: Go to Paytm wallet under the services tab.
Step 3: Click on the transfer to bank option available.
Step 4: Now, enter the details and click to proceed.
Also read: How to transfer Amazon Pay balance to bank account
Step 5: Details include the account number, IFSC code, and the name of the account holder.
Step 6: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.
Step 7: Once the OTP verification is successful, the money will be credited to the bank account.
Also read: How to apply and activate Paytm Wallet Transit Card