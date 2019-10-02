GoPro launches GoPro Max at Rs 47,000

Action camera maker, GoPro, is taking a step back to expand its market by targeting growing number of video bloggers across the globe with the launch of its next generation camera - GoPro Max.

The next-level vlogging camera

Launched on Tuesday, the GoPro Max comes with a dual lens GoPro camera that can be effectively used for three different purposes. It can be used as a normal waterproof action camera by activating the a single lens, a dual lens 360 camera or the next-level vlogging camera with its built-in front facing display and shotgun-mic audio capabilities.

The device comes with a price tag of Rs 47,000 in India.

GoPro, for the first time, will also allow in-camera 360 video and photo stitching plus keyframe-based editing of 360 content in the GoPro app.

HERO8 Black

The company also launched the next version of its flagship model calling it the HERO8 Black, that now promises better video stabilisation with HyperSmooth 2.0. This works in all resolutions and frame rates. It features a new Boost mode and has in-app horizon levelling.

Also new, TimeWarp 2.0 features automatic rate adjustment and tap-control speed ramping. HERO8 Black sports four digital lenses to easily select a field of view, improved audio with enhanced wind suppression, customizable mode pre-sets and a lighter, frameless design featuring folding mounting fingers.

The new design makes Hero8 sleaker than Hero7 Black and 14 percent lighter. The lens is now 2x more impact resistant and comes with optional Tempered Glass Lens & Screen Protectors.

The new HeroBlack will be priced at Rs 36,500 in India.

For professionals, GoPro has come up with a new set of tools--Media Mod, Display Mod and Light Mod, which are modular accessories that deck HERO8 Black out with professional-grade audio, a front-facing display and enhanced lighting.

To attract buyers, GoPro has thrown open the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge featuring HERO8 Black and Max. Open exclusively to owners of HERO8 Black and Max, the Million Dollar Challenge will award an equal share of $1,000,000 to entrants whose video clips are included in the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge video that will be released in late January 2020. Entry begins October 1, 2019 and ends January 12, 2020.