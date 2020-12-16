Govt invites proposals for setting up electronic chip plants in India, acquisition abroad

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The government has invited proposals from entities to set up electronic chip manufacturing units in the country and even acquire any company making semiconductors overseas.
The expression of interest floated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday said that the government is keen to incentivise and attract investment in setting up semiconductor fabrication units in India.
Also read: Semiconductor short-supply may prove a speed-bump for auto industry
“The MeitY invites expression of interest (EoI) from companies/consortia desirous of setting up/expansion of existing semiconductor wafer/device fabrication (FAB) facilities in India or acquisition of Semiconductor FABs outside India,” the EoI document said.
MeitY has fixed January 31, 2021 as the last date for submitting the proposal.
The government plans to use the proposals to formulate a scheme for setting up or expansion of existing semiconductor plants in the country, according to the document.
MeitY said the need to set up semiconductor plants assumes significance in view of the fact that India is poised to increase its share in global manufacturing of mobile phones, IT hardware, automotive electronics, industrial electronics, medical electronics, IoT and other devices in the near future as it aspires to have $400 billion of electronics manufacturing by 2025.
The government had approved two semiconductor units in 2013 with an investment of around ₹63,000 crore. However, both the units could not be set-up due to lack of electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country and policy-linked market support.
Along with the production-linked incentive scheme for electronics manufacturing, MeitY had announced the scheme for promotion of manufacturing of electronic components and semiconductors as well with a budget outlay of ₹3,285 crore spread over a period of eight years but no electronic chip manufacturer has shown interest in the scheme yet.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...