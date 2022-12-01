Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed digital transformation services and solutions company, has commenced its India operations on Monday.

Located at the Knowledge Park in the Hi-Tec City area, the engineering and technology centre of Grid Dynamics was inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.

“It took just six months from May 2022 when we started the project to build the 300-seater facility. The phase-i has commenced with 150 seats. The second phase, with another 150 seats, will go live in March 2023,” it said.

“This maiden venture in India is part of our global expansion blueprint and is expected to ultimately house a significant part of their global workforce,” it said.

Leonard Livschitz, CEO, Grid Dynamics, said that the company’s push for scale will be furthered by our concrete merger and acquisition strategy and technology partnerships in India.

The US-based company has launched an internship programme in association with institutes, such as IIT Hyderabad and BITS Pilani.

The six-month internship programme will commence from January next.

“We have hired the core leadership team for India in the last six months and built a strong critical mass of engineers inartificial intelligence, cloud, and solution architecture,” the statement said.

The company has also commenced its hiring programme for reputable business and technology veterans in the region to serve as coaches and mentors to its workforce.