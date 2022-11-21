Linx-AS, a US–based SAP PLM consulting company, has opened its India office in TransAsia Cyber Park at Kochi Infopark .

Founded in 2000, Linx-AS LLC is a consulting and software development service provider for product lifecycle management (PLM) and environment, health & safety (EHS) solutions on the SAP platform.

Linx-AS is building a full-stack SAP team at the newly launched India Development Center in Kochi to work with Fortune Global 500 clients. The company is expanding its capabilities in SAP-based technologies, including ABAP, HANA, UI5, Fiori, OData, and BOPF. Linx-AS intends to capitalize on the talent availability in India and invest in building a team with such skills over the next 12 months.

”Linx-AS has a rich tradition in SAP innovation. It’s been the driving force for over two decades of success that includes the biggest brands in the world. While Covid-19 may have slowed our expansion into India, we are now full speed ahead and extremely excited to be hiring such great talent. Linx-AS India is crucial to accelerating our growth strategy that is built on innovation and providing top-tier services to our global customer base”, said Jeff Frye, President, Linx-AS.

“It is an exciting phase as we start the India operations for Linx-AS. We believe the local talent pool has the right attributes to help scale the team in India and we look forward to expanding in the coming months.” said Ranjith Vijayan, India Head, Linx-AS.