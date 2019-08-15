Info-tech

GSS Infotech revenue, PAT dip

Updated on August 15, 2019 Published on August 15, 2019

IT services company GSS Infotech Limited has posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 37.55 crore ended June 30, 2019, as against Rs 40.62 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The consolidated Profit After Tax(PAT) stood at Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter as against Rs 4.19 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

For the 2018-19, the firm posted a total income of Rs 157.86 crore.

The company posted a standalone revenue of Rs 8.48 crore as compared to Rs 6.55 crore in the previous quarter. It registered a net profit of Rs 52.55 lakhs (Rs 2.80 crore) in the quarter.

“Though there is a nominal dip in the revenues, the company did better on the profitability compared to the previous quarter. The company is continuing to actively pursue inorganic strategies. To that end the company is in active discussions with more than one target entity to potentially acquire them,” Bhargav Marepally, Founder-Chief Executive Officer of GSS Infotech Limited, said in a statement.

