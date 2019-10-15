Guidehouse closes deal to acquire Navigant Consulting Inc

Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital and leading provider of management consulting services to government clients, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Navigant Consulting Inc.

Navigant has its India operations out of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. The transaction was announced on August 2, 2019 and received approval from shareholders on October 10, 2019.

Under the terms of the agreement, Navigant shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of the Navigant common stock they hold, a company spokesman said here.

As a result of the completion of the transaction, shares of Navigant common stock were removed from listing on the New York Stock Exchange with trading in Navigant shares suspended prior to the opening of business on October 11, 2019.

The combined organisation will operate under the Guidehouse name, and will be led by Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse, and practice team leaders from both companies.

It creates a consultancy with unparalleled scale in both regulated commercial end markets, as well as in the public sector that regulates those end markets. Guidehouse is now a global organisation with more than 7,000 employees in over 50 offices worldwide.

The combination will deepen industry expertise that Guidehouse delivers to its clients across both the commercial and government sectors in the highly regulated industries of healthcare, financial services, energy, national security, and aerospace and defence.

“We are delighted to welcome all of colleagues from Navigant,” said McIntyre. “Their significant commercial market expertise will complement our public sector strengths, creating a new type of consultancy focused on driving cross-market advancements.”

Together, he said, the new entity will serve clients with distinction around the world, helping them address their most difficult challenges and identify their most promising opportunities in order to set a national agenda and drive global change.

Increasingly, solutions to complex societal problems will require integrated problem solving between government and commercial entities, McIntyre said.

Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital noted that Guidehouse is now a scaled, differentiated platform with world-class capabilities across both the commercial and public sectors.

“The deep, focused expertise in both industry and technology-enabled solutions delivers a truly unique services offering in the management consulting marketplace,” he added.