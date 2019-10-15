Guidehouse closes deal to acquire Navigant Consulting Inc

Tracking deals
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 croreKogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used ...
Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital and leading provider of management consulting services to government clients, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Navigant Consulting Inc.
Navigant has its India operations out of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. The transaction was announced on August 2, 2019 and received approval from shareholders on October 10, 2019.
Under the terms of the agreement, Navigant shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of the Navigant common stock they hold, a company spokesman said here.
As a result of the completion of the transaction, shares of Navigant common stock were removed from listing on the New York Stock Exchange with trading in Navigant shares suspended prior to the opening of business on October 11, 2019.
The combined organisation will operate under the Guidehouse name, and will be led by Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse, and practice team leaders from both companies.
It creates a consultancy with unparalleled scale in both regulated commercial end markets, as well as in the public sector that regulates those end markets. Guidehouse is now a global organisation with more than 7,000 employees in over 50 offices worldwide.
The combination will deepen industry expertise that Guidehouse delivers to its clients across both the commercial and government sectors in the highly regulated industries of healthcare, financial services, energy, national security, and aerospace and defence.
“We are delighted to welcome all of colleagues from Navigant,” said McIntyre. “Their significant commercial market expertise will complement our public sector strengths, creating a new type of consultancy focused on driving cross-market advancements.”
Together, he said, the new entity will serve clients with distinction around the world, helping them address their most difficult challenges and identify their most promising opportunities in order to set a national agenda and drive global change.
Increasingly, solutions to complex societal problems will require integrated problem solving between government and commercial entities, McIntyre said.
Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital noted that Guidehouse is now a scaled, differentiated platform with world-class capabilities across both the commercial and public sectors.
“The deep, focused expertise in both industry and technology-enabled solutions delivers a truly unique services offering in the management consulting marketplace,” he added.
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 croreKogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used ...
Omidyar Network India has led a ₹34-crore Series A2 round in Bengaluru-based Datasigns Technologies Pvt Ltd, ...
Chennai-based Kuwy Technology arranges loan approvals in 5 minutes flat
Fighting many odds, Haryana’s Sonu Bala runs a Common Service Centre
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
BL Research Bureau Amid the ongoing consumption slowdown, HUL Hindustan Unilever has managed to hold its head ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...