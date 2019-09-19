Havas Group expands in India with second digital acquisition

Strengthening its presence in India, French communications major Havas Group has acquired majority stake in Langoor, an independent digital agency. This is Havas’s second buyout in India after the acquisition of Think Design, a UI UX design consultancy,earlier this year.

“Havas Group has set out a road map to transform to a full-fledged content and entertainment company rooted in technical and digital expertise,” Vishnu Mohan, Chairman & CEO, Havas Group India & South East Asia, told BusinessLine.

“Our acquisition strategy is focussed on identifying the gaps in our offering and filling them with the right set of abilities in sync with our culture,” he added.

The acquisition of Langoor aims to complement the aggressive growth strategy that was flagged off last year with the creation of Havas Village India, which“brought together different disciplines under a unified, client-centric leadership structure”.

Mohan said Langoor would add an enviable strength to Havas Group “with its distinctive approach of creative technologists who challenge marketing with their expertise in balancing, data, technology, strategic thinking and the power of creative”.

“Langoor operations are fundamentally rooted in India and with the acquisition, Langoor will be completely integrated within Havas Group deepening our client offering and strengthening our ability to deliver the most effective business outcomes for the brands in our portfolio,” he said.

Langoor will be rebranded Langoor Havas and will be led by its Co-Founder Venugopal Ganganna, who will take on the newly-created position of Chief Digital Officer, Havas India, reporting to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India.

Langoor was founded in 2010, and is now present across India, the Middle East and Australia. It boasts of a team of 170 specialists provide digital experiences and connections to multinationals, local brands and start-ups.