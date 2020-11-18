Here's all you need to know about Google Maps new features

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Google is adding a host of new features to Google Maps to help users navigate “safely” amid Covid-19.
It is adding two new improvements to the Google Maps Covid-19 layer feature introduced earlier this year. Users will now be able to see more information within the Covid-19 layer including “all-time detected cases in an area, along with quick links to Covid resources from local authorities,” on Android and iOS, Google said in a blog post.
The updates will be launched in the coming weeks, Google said.
Apart from this, users will soon be able to see real-time crowdedness on public transport to avoid crowds and maintain social distancing.
“On Android and iOS globally, you’ll start seeing how crowded your bus, train, or subway line is right now based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users around the world (wherever data is available),” Google said.
Google is also adding new ways to help users with takeout and food delivery.
“We’re rolling out the ability to see the live status of takeout and delivery orders in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil and India when you book or order from Google Maps on Android and iOS,” Google said.
Users will also be able to see expected wait times and delivery fees on Maps as well as reorder their favourite food directly from the Maps app.
“And when it’s safe to head to restaurants, you’ll soon be able to quickly see the status of your reservation in 70 countries around the world,” Google added.
The tech giant also launched the preview of its new Google Assistant driving mode in Maps announced last year.
It is rolling out an early preview of the experience to Android users in English in the United States, it said.
