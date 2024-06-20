Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the expansion of its hybrid cloud offerings with HPE virtualization capability for HPE Private Cloud. It combines open-source kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) with HPE’s cluster orchestration software to support the high performance and availability required for demanding enterprise workloads.

Its virtualization clusters are managed through a cloud-based control plane, which removes the need to dedicate valuable resources to on-prem management. HPE’s virtualization capability is designed to remain highly available, even when disconnected from the cloud.

“To truly realize the promise of hybrid cloud, companies are recognizing the need to take a ‘hybrid by design’ approach that delivers a unified, platform-based cloud operating model while providing flexibility, control, and freedom from lock-in,” said Hang Tan, Chief Operating Officer, HPE Hybrid Cloud. “To help address these demands, we’re excited to expand our hybrid cloud offerings. The combination of our full-stack hybrid cloud capabilities and our open, hybrid cloud ecosystem makes HPE GreenLake cloud the future-proof hybrid cloud destination for enterprises,” he said.

The COO added that HPE will continue to partner with other industry leaders in virtualization and container technology.

HPE’s virtualization capability is offered as part of a fully integrated private cloud solution built on HPE’s leading compute, networking, and storage capabilities. This includes automated Day 0, Day 1+ operations, two-click VM provisioning with integrated data protection, and automated lifecycle management.

Customers will also experience the full benefits of HPE’s natively integrated HPE Alletra Storage MP platform, which provides high performance for data-intensive workloads and highly efficient data reduction. This platform allows scaling up and scaling out independently to optimize for individual workload requirements, and it now extends data replication to the public cloud with its software-defined storage (SDS) capabilities. Through HPE advisory, professional, and managed services, customers can further protect against operational and technology risks while achieving faster time-to-value.

HPE Private Cloud enables virtualized workloads, cloud-native workloads, and AI workloads, supporting virtual machines, containers, and bare metal. Companies selecting HPE Private Cloud gain native integration with HPE hybrid cloud services such as data protection, cyber resiliency, and AI-powered IT operations management, along with leading third-party integrations. All of these are delivered under a unified, platform-based cloud management model through the HPE GreenLake cloud.