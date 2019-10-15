Hiring by Big Three IT firms up 59% in Q2

Why planes don’t fly like birds!
India’s top three IT companies — Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro — have significantly increased their net employee hiring in the September quarter compared with the previous quarter. The three companies together hired 28,157 employees (net) compared with 16,687 in the first quarter, an increase of 59 per cent.
The increased hiring comes in the backdrop of better business forecast. The hiring, which started to decline from the third quarter of last year, started to gain traction in the first quarter of this fiscal. In the second quarter, it rose further.
Industry leader TCS saw the highest hiring in the September quarter, breaking its own record. The company’s net addition of 14,097 employees was the highest ever in a quarter — breaking the previous record of 12,356 employees set in Q1.
Sanjeev Hota, Head of Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said: “IT companies see good demand environment going ahead. Deal wins have been robust in the last few quarters. Localisation initiatives in key geographies is also driving recruitment.”
“Our order-book and deal pipeline are very well distributed across verticals and geographies, which gives us confidence from a medium- to long-term perspective,” Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS, told financial analysts while discussing the company’s second-quarter results last week.
“We have been building capacity and gearing up for growth. Our investments in organic talent development continue to help us build up unmatched scale and depth in new technologies. As of September 30, we have trained over 3,22,000 employees in emerging technologies and over 3,91,000 employees in agile methodologies,” V Ramakrishnan, CFO, TCS, added.
Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said that the company delivered another strong quarter in Q2, and the performance was robust across multiple domains. The company reported double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive quarter; strong growth in digital; improvement in operational parameters, especially employees utilisation and onsite-offshore mix; large deal signings; and reduction in attrition.
“The hiring is consistent with what we have done in the past. So I do not see any material change to that. Our hiring will be dependent on the growth and we have already factored that in the guidance,” said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys.
