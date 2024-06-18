Honeywell, a global leader in industrial automation, and PwC India, a leading management consultancy firm, announced the development of a strategic mission to help businesses accelerate their enterprise digital transformation journey and help them future-proof their organisations.

Honeywell and PwC will blend PwC India’s expertise in management and technical consulting with Honeywell’s intelligent operational technology (OT) software solutions to deliver outcomes for customers like reliability, cybersecurity, and reduced energy consumption. The focus will be on offerings for the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure verticals, helping customers digitalise operations across the enterprise.

“PwC’s consulting capability and Honeywell’s superior technology solutions are unmatched in the industry in solving some of the biggest challenges our customers face,” said Ashish Modi, President of Honeywell India. “We are confident that this partnership will unlock value for our customers as they digitally transform their organisations.”

This collaboration will enable companies to harness the power of Honeywell Forge industrial IoT software which utilises advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI, alongside the consulting offerings from PwC. Businesses in the buildings and industrial sectors will have increased visibility for more informed decision-making related to challenges like worker shortages, cybersecurity threats, asset reliability, and reduced energy usage.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Honeywell, a globally recognised leader in industrial automation and energy transition, to offer our clients a comprehensive and integrated approach to digital transformation,” said Vivek Belgavi, Partner & Leader – Alliances & Ecosystems, PwC India. “Our alliance will combine PwC’s consulting expertise and Honeywell’s innovative technical solutions to help manufacturers achieve operational excellence, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce environmental impact.”