Honeywell makes a strategic investment in Trinity Mobility

Global technology company Honeywell on Tuesday announced a strategic investment in India-based software company Trinity Mobility Private Limited.
The conglomerate did not disclose the financial terms but said that the investment was a path to full ownership of Bengaluru-based Trinity, which provides various software solutions for smart cities.
“This strategic investment will allow Honeywell to expand its smart cities capabilities by providing access to Trinity’s Smart City solutions, which integrate information from various systems across a city in a common interface and allow operators to better assess, operate and manage the city’s connected infrastructure,” Honeywell said.
The conglomerate will partner with Trinity for a Smart Cities IoT solution, called the Honeywell City Suite. The platform will aggregate information from traffic, environment, parking, emergency services, safety and security, and utilities, among other areas in a single place.
Apart from smart cities, the solution can also be applied for retirement communities, large planned residential communities, university campuses and large industrial communities.
“Many of the world’s cities are facing significant operational and sustainability challenges stemming from urbanisation, including unexpected crises, infrastructure issues, environmental and safety concerns, and the expanding needs of citizens,” said Vimal Kapur, president and CEO, Honeywell Building Technologies.
“The combined capabilities of Honeywell and Trinity can allow cities of all sizes to improve services and provide a better experience for their citizens. In addition, the data generated from these technologies can help improve cities’ ability to plan, helping create a more hospitable and livable environment for its citizens,” Kapur said.
The companies have worked together for over five years to deploy multiple smart city projects, including Faridabad in Haryana and the New Administrative Capital of Egypt, it said.
The investment is meant to help the conglomerate expand to additional international markets.
“We look forward to expanding our relationship with Honeywell to offer customers a complete technology solution for the complex integrations that are needed to create a truly smart city,” said M Ashok Kumar, founder and CEO, Trinity.
