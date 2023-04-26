One can add their bank accounts on Google Pay or GPay, the widely used payment platform in the US, India, and Singapore, in a few easy steps. One just needs to register, and add his or her account to proceed with transactions.

Open Google Pay.

Click on your profile icon on the top-right corner.

Click on Payment Method.

Tap on Add Bank Account.

Select preferred bank from the list.

Verify linked mobile number to the bank.

You will be asked to send SMS from the linked mobile number.

from the linked mobile number. Once you hae done it, your bank account will be added.