One can add their bank accounts on Google Pay or GPay, the widely used payment platform in the US, India, and Singapore, in a few easy steps. One just needs to register, and add his or her account to proceed with transactions.

Also Read:Gas booking: How to book LPG cylinder using GPay?

  • Open Google Pay.
  • Click on your profile icon on the top-right corner.
  • Click on Payment Method.
  • Tap on Add Bank Account.

Also Read:Google Pay: How to pay property tax online

  • Select preferred bank from the list.
  • Verify linked mobile number to the bank.
  • You will be asked to send SMS from the linked mobile number.
  • Once you hae done it, your bank account will be added.
Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   