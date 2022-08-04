5G is just a few weeks away: know how to check your smartphone is ready

Bharti Airtel is in talks with Nokia, Samsung and Ericsson to offer 5G telecom services to its customers, as per recent reports.

The reports further suggest that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel will spend around $22 billion on delivery of 5G services.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch 5G services on September 29, 2022.

Since 5G telecom services availability will be a reality in a couple of months, know if your smartphone supports 5G connectivity.

A total of ten bands have been accepted for 5G telecom services in India—600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3.3 GHz, and 26 GHz.

Guide for checking 5G support

The steps to check the band are very simple, and can be viewed for iPhones and Android smartphones.

One of the easiest way to check if your smartphone supports 5G connectivity is to check your Android/iPhone model site online. Almost every company manages a specifications page for its smartphones models, where it updates details about the phone’s hardware and software built, networks, display, camera, and more.

The retail box in which the phone is packed also has details about connectivity printed on it. One should check for the radio information on the back of the box, indicated as NR (New Radio 5G), or SA/NSA 5G band. The manufacturer may also mention the 5G frequency band. The box will also have information about IMEI number, SAR values, RAM+ROM configuration, and more details.

Few sites such as GSM Arena and Gadgets360 also maintains specs page for dedicated smartphone models. One can simply type the smartphone model in the ‘Gadget Search’ bar on top right, which will then direct to the specs page.

For Apple models, one can simply visit the official Apple website and look up for a particular smartphone to check for 5G band support. Here, search for the model by clicking on the top right search icon. An example for iPhone 12 mini is shown below.

Click on ‘Tech Specs’ bar at the top to view specification page.

