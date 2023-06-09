Unlike in Android where you can can use in-store themes for a phone makeover, Apple iPhone follows a long process. With the Shortcuts app, one can customise Apple app icons, ditching the default dynamic icons. Here’s how to do it.

Create eye-catching icons

Head to Shortcuts app.

Select Open App from Action Suggestions

Tap on App next to Open, to choose the preferred app.

Tap Open App to Add to Homescreen

Now, you can set a customised image and name for the app

Once you tap Add, the shortcut will be added to your homsecreen