OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The AI chatbot was launched in November 2022. It can hold conversational text interactions with users, including writing essays, code, or even normal chats. Users also have the option to revisit their chats with ChatGPT later.
They can also edit the name of the chat, and delete it completely in a few steps.
How to control conversations on ChatGPT
- Step 1: Open ChatGPT and sign in through mobile/computer
- Step 2: Start a conversation with the bot using the dialogoue box
- Step 3: The new chat will show on the left side of the screen (desktop) or under the ‘hamburger’ menu (phone)
- Step 4: On the right side of the chat name, a pencil and a delete button will be available for use. Edit the name or delet chats with these
- Step 5: Once the chat is saved, revisit the conversation whenever needed
If the above option is unavailable, users can also export the conversation manually: using the ‘Email Conversation’ button, at the bottom of the conversation window. This can be saved to the mail box.
Users can also export ChatGPT conversations easily using extensions or chatbot platforms such as Export ChatGPT Conversation and other tools online.
