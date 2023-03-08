OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The AI chatbot was launched in November 2022. It can hold conversational text interactions with users, including writing essays, code, or even normal chats. Users also have the option to revisit their chats with ChatGPT later.

They can also edit the name of the chat, and delete it completely in a few steps.

Also read: Salesforce launches Einstein GPT, generative AI for CRM

How to control conversations on ChatGPT

Step 1 : Open ChatGPT and sign in through mobile/computer

: Open ChatGPT and sign in through mobile/computer Step 2 : Start a conversation with the bot using the dialogoue box

: Start a conversation with the bot using the dialogoue box Step 3 : The new chat will show on the left side of the screen (desktop) or under the ‘hamburger’ menu (phone)

: The new chat will show on the left side of the screen (desktop) or under the ‘hamburger’ menu (phone) Step 4: On the right side of the chat name, a pencil and a delete button will be available for use. Edit the name or delet chats with these

On the right side of the chat name, a pencil and a delete button will be available for use. Edit the name or delet chats with these Step 5: Once the chat is saved, revisit the conversation whenever needed

Also read: Microsoft expands ChatGPT integration to more developer tools

If the above option is unavailable, users can also export the conversation manually: using the ‘Email Conversation’ button, at the bottom of the conversation window. This can be saved to the mail box.

Users can also export ChatGPT conversations easily using extensions or chatbot platforms such as Export ChatGPT Conversation and other tools online.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit