Salesforce has launched Einstein GPT, a generative AI Customer relationship management(CRM) technology, which delivers AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction, at hyper-scale.

With Einstein GPT, Salesforce will transform every customer experience with generative AI. Einstein GPT will infuse Salesforce’s proprietary AI models with generative AI technology from an ecosystem of partners, and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud, which ingests, harmonises, and unifies all of a company’s customer data, it said.

The company said that with Einstein GPT, customers can then connect that data to OpenAI’s advanced AI models out of the box or choose their own external model, and use natural-language prompts directly within their Salesforce CRM to generate content that continuously adapts to changing customer information and needs in real-time.

“Einstein GPT, in combination with our Data Cloud and integrated with all of our clouds, as well as Tableau, MuleSoft, and Slack, is another way we are opening the door to the AI future for all our customers, and we’ll be integrating with OpenAI at launch,” said Marc Benioff, CEO, Salesforce.

The world is experiencing one of the most profound technological shifts with the rise of real-time technologies and generative AI. This comes at a pivotal moment as every company is focused on connecting with their customers in more intelligent, automated, and personalised ways, he added.

For example, Einstein GPT can generate personalised emails for salespeople to send to customers, generate specific responses for customer service professionals to more quickly answer customer questions, generate targeted content for marketers to increase campaign response rates, and auto-generate code for developers.

Salesforce also announced a Generative AI Fund from Salesforce Ventures, the company’s global investment arm. The new $250 million fund will invest in high-potential start-ups, bolster the ecosystem, and spark the development of responsible, trusted, and generative AI.